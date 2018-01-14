Two lanes on I-95 northbound in Norwalk reopen following crash

NORWALK, Conn. (WTNH) — State police responded to a multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 95 northbound in Norwalk Sunday night.

State Police say the multi-vehicle crash happened between exits 16 and 17 on I-95.

The accident blocked two lanes, however, state police say the scene has since been cleared.

Authorities say there is still slow traffic in the area.

There is no word on the cause of this crash and injuries are unknown.

No further details are available at this time.

News 8 will update this story with more information as it becomes available.