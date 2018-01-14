Two lanes on I-95 northbound in Norwalk reopen following crash

By Published:

NORWALK, Conn. (WTNH) — State police responded to a multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 95 northbound in Norwalk Sunday night.

State Police say the multi-vehicle crash happened between exits 16 and 17 on I-95.

The accident blocked two lanes, however, state police say the scene has since been cleared.

Authorities say there is still slow traffic in the area.

 

There is no word on the cause of this crash and injuries are unknown.

No further details are available at this time.

News 8 will update this story with more information as it becomes available.

Related Posts

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s