PD: Crash involving wrong way driver kills 1

WEST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – A collision in West Haven early Sunday morning has left one person dead.

Just after 2:00 a.m. Sunday morning West Haven police responded to Meloy Road at its intersection with Baker Street for a motor vehicle crash involving a fatality.

Police say preliminary investigation suggests that a Honda was heading Southbound on Meloy Road and crossed over into the northbound lane, striking an Acura traveling northbound.

According to authorities, one person has died and two more are in critical condition.

The victims’ identities have not been released.

News 8 will update this story with more information as it becomes available.