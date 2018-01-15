2 arrests made after investigation into illegal towing in Milford

MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH)– Two people were arrested on larceny charges after an investigation into illegal towing in Milford back in October.

Police say in October 2017, they received several complaints about possible illegal towing of vehicles. An investigation revealed that the on October 1st, 2nd and 3rd, motor vehicles were towed by Steve’s Auto, of 219 Naugatuck Avenue.

Police say the vehicles had been towed without anyone asking for them to be towed and subsequently the vehicle’s owners were also over charged in getting their cars back.

Two representatives from Steve’s Auto, 24-year-old Nicole Berg, of Milford, and 27-year-old Stephen Verity, of Beacon Falls, were found to be responsible for the towing. Both were charged with several counts of larceny and released on Promise to Appear in Milford Court on February 6th.