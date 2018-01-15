8 Minute Meals: garlic & broccoli soup

(WTNH) — April Godfrey makes a super garlicky broccoli soup, perfect for a snow day.

Ingredients:

32 ounces of vegetable stock

4 cups of fresh broccoli florets (very generous cups! Or 2 medium to large heads of broccoli)

One small onion chopped

2-3 cloves chopped garlic

1 Cup raw cashews

2 Tsp Jane’s Crazy Mixed-up salt ( or your fave seasoning salt)

1-2 Tbsp Olive oil

Directions:

In a bowl, cover the raw cashews with water and set aside.

Sauté the chopped onion over medium heat, in the olive oil for about 3 minutes.

Add the chopped garlic and sauté for about 3 additional minutes

Add all ingredients to the crock pot, including onions and garlic but not cashews yet!

Put the crock pot on low and set for 4 hours.

If you have a crock pot that has a timer, you can set it in the morning to start 4 hours before you arrive home!

When the crock pot has finished, drain and rinse the cashews really well.

Add cashews to crock pot.

Use an immersion blender to smooth soup or in small batches purée in your blender (let cool a bit first, if using blender and please be careful!)

You can serve it on its own, or add crusty bread or pile it high with quinoa!