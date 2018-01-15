8 Minute Meals: garlic & broccoli soup

(WTNH) — April Godfrey makes a super garlicky broccoli soup, perfect for a snow day.

Ingredients:

32 ounces of vegetable stock

4 cups of fresh broccoli florets (very generous cups! Or 2 medium to large heads of broccoli)

One small onion chopped

2-3 cloves chopped garlic

1 Cup raw cashews

2 Tsp Jane’s Crazy Mixed-up salt ( or your fave seasoning salt)

1-2 Tbsp Olive oil

Directions:

  • In a bowl, cover the raw cashews with water and set aside.
  • Sauté the chopped onion over medium heat, in the olive oil for about 3 minutes.
  • Add the chopped garlic and sauté for about 3 additional minutes
  • Add all ingredients to the crock pot, including onions and garlic but not cashews yet!
  • Put the crock pot on low and set for 4 hours.

If you have a crock pot that has a timer, you can set it in the morning to start 4 hours before you arrive home!

  • When the crock pot has finished, drain and rinse the cashews really well.
  • Add cashews to crock pot.
  • Use an immersion blender to smooth soup or in small batches purée in your blender (let cool a bit first, if using blender and please be careful!)

You can serve it on its own, or add crusty bread or pile it high with quinoa!

