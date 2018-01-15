Stamford woman faces DUI charges after striking police cruiser in Darien

DARIEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A Stamford woman is facing DUI charges after striking a police cruiser while driving the wrong-way on Interstate 95 in Darien, early Monday morning.

State Police say at approximately 12:48 a.m., troopers received numerous phone calls of a wrong-way driver on I-95 going northbound in the southbound travel lanes starting in Stamford.

Troopers were able to identify the vehicle on traffic cameras that showed the vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed with numerous near misses.

A trooper spotted the suspect vehicle approaching him in Darien around exit 12. The trooper was able to avoid a head-on collision but the vehicle did sideswipe the cruiser. Both vehicles sustained heavy, disabling damage to their driver’s sides and came to a rest in the left lane.

The suspect, who was later identified as 26-year-old Ashton Steen, was not injured. She was charged with driving under the influence and reckless endangerment, along with various other charges, after admitting to being under the influence of alcohol and failing sobriety tests.

Steen was taken into custody and released after posting a $10,000 bond. She is due in court February 20, 2018.

WEB EXTRA: Dash cam video of the wrong-way collision