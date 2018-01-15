Driver dies after crashing into boulder in Winchester

WINCHESTER, Conn. (WTNH)– One person has died after crashing into a large boulder in Winchester on Sunday night.

Winchester Police say at around 8:22 p.m., officers received a 911 call reporting a one car accident on Torrington Road.

An investigation revealed that the car was traveling northbound on Torrington Road when it crossed the yellow line, drove off the west side of the road and hit a large boulder.

The driver, who was the only person inside the car, suffered a severe head injury. The victim was taken to Charlotte Hungerford Hospital, before being transported to St. Francis Hospital by Life Star.

The victim later died from their injuries. Police are not releasing the driver’s name until family is notified.

The cause of the accident remains under investigation.