Fairfield police search for suspect who allegedly stole from customers at grocery stores

FAIRFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — Fairfield police are searching for a man who they say stole from shoppers at local grocery stores.

According to police, on Nov. 19, 2017, multiple customers informed police that their wallets and cash were stolen from their handbags while they were shopping.

Officials say the incidents took place at Stop & Shop and Whole Foods grocery stores. Some wallets were later located together in parking lots outside the stores.

Police believe the same suspect was involved in similar incidents in Westport. He may also be operating a dark-colored vehicle which is shown in the image above.

Anyone with information on the alleged crimes or on the suspect is asked to contact Fairfield police.