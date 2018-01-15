Firefighter injured battling blaze in North Haven

NORTH HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Fire crews were called to the scene of a blaze in North Haven on Monday evening.

According to the North Haven Fire Department, a fire broke out at 55 Defco Park Road inside of a commercial building.

Officials say workers were inside of the building when the fire broke out, but that they were all able to escape without any injuries.

One firefighter suffered an injury while fighting the flames. Officials say that firefighter was not transported to a hospital.

Fire crews say the fire sparked due to a machine malfunction. Employees unsuccessfully attempted to extinguish the flames before evacuating the building.

Firefighters say $850,000 worth of machinery was lost in the blaze.