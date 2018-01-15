Hartford Police search for suspect in fatal hit and run

By Published: Updated:
(File)

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH)– Hartford Police are looking for the driver who struck and killed a woman and then fled the scene on Sunday afternoon.

Police say at around 12:04 p.m., officers responded to 61 Edgewood Street on a report of a pedestrian struck by a car. Upon arrival, officers found a 61-year-old woman suffering from serious injuries.

The unidentified woman was taken by ambulance to Saint Francis Hospital, where she later died from her injuries just after 3 p.m.

Police say an unoccupied car was found at the scene of the accident with damage consistent to having been involved in a crash. A witness also reported that the driver of the car had fled after the crash and provided a description to officers

Police say the driver was described as a black male, in his later twenties or early thirties, with a medium build. He was clean shaven, with a short haircut, and wearing a dark shirt and blue jeans.

Officers say a K-9 track was performed in the area but they did not locate the suspect.

The hit and run remains under investigation. Anyone with information about this accident is asked to contact Hartford Police.

Related Posts

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s