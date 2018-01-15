Hartford Police search for suspect in fatal hit and run

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH)– Hartford Police are looking for the driver who struck and killed a woman and then fled the scene on Sunday afternoon.

Police say at around 12:04 p.m., officers responded to 61 Edgewood Street on a report of a pedestrian struck by a car. Upon arrival, officers found a 61-year-old woman suffering from serious injuries.

The unidentified woman was taken by ambulance to Saint Francis Hospital, where she later died from her injuries just after 3 p.m.

Police say an unoccupied car was found at the scene of the accident with damage consistent to having been involved in a crash. A witness also reported that the driver of the car had fled after the crash and provided a description to officers

Police say the driver was described as a black male, in his later twenties or early thirties, with a medium build. He was clean shaven, with a short haircut, and wearing a dark shirt and blue jeans.

Officers say a K-9 track was performed in the area but they did not locate the suspect.

The hit and run remains under investigation. Anyone with information about this accident is asked to contact Hartford Police.