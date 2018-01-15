Making your own salad dressing at home

(WTNH) — If one of your New Year’s Resolutions includes eating more salad, try making your own salad dressing instead of buying it at the store. It not only saves you money, but it’s healthier.

Many store bought dressings are full of artificial colors and flavors and making it at home allows you to control the ingredients.

One of my family favorites- lemon vinaigrette. It takes about 5 minutes to make and you may already have everything needed at home.

I’ve premixed some minced garlic, lemon juice, thyme and Dijon mustard. I’ll add it to my mason jar with olive oil and salt and pepper to taste.

That’s it!

If that’s too basic – try this cilantro-lemon dressing. It’s great for salad or as a marinade for meat.

I’ve already added the ingredients to my mason jar – I’ve got lemon juice, garlic, olive oil, a little bit of water, some salt, honey and vinegar. You’ll need about two handfuls of cilantro which I’ve already taken off the stems and chopped. Since I’m not using a blender I chopped it very fine. I’ll add it to my jar and shake- A delicious salad dressing!

The last one is a Raspberry Vinaigrette. In my jar I already have some balsamic vinaigrette, olive oil, Dijon mustard and a little salt, pepper and garlic powder to taste. I have some fresh raspberries.

You’re going to muddle the raspberries and mix all the ingredients together.

You can make these three dressings in just a few minutes:

Lemon Vinaigrette

1 garlic clove

1 lemon

1/4 tsp dried thyme

1/2 tsp Dijon mustard

1/4 tsp pepper

1/2 tsp salt

1 tsp sugar (optional)

1// cup olive oil

Mix the ingredients, by shaking or in a blender, and store in an airtight container for up to two weeks

Cilantro Lemon Vinaigrette

1/3 c olive oil

2 tbsp water

2 handfuls cilantro (chopped)

1/2 lemon (juice)

2 tsp garlic powder

1/4 tsp salt

1 tsp honey

2 tbsp red wine vinegar

Mix ingredients by shaking or in blender. Store in an airtight container for up to two weeks.

Raspberry Vinaigrette

2 tbs balsamic vinegar

Handful raspberries muddled

2 tbsp olive oil

1/2 tsp Dijon mustard

A pinch of garlic powder

Salt and pepper to taste

Mix ingredients and store in airtight container for up to two weeks.