Mayor Toni Harp declares “we won’t go back” to ’50s during King Day event

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — It was standing room only at Varick Memorial A.M.E. Zion Church in New Haven. Hundreds turned out on the holiday created to honor the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

Mayor Toni Harp was among those in attendance. She gave a rousing speech to the congregation.

“We’re here tonight to say to those people who want to take us back to the 1950’s that we’re not going back,” the mayor said to a thunderous applause. “We are going forward together.”

It’s been 50 years since an assassin’s bullet took Dr. King in his prime. Songs of praise filled the church house to honor his sacrifice for racial equality. Folks in the pews snapped cell phone pictures to mark the moment.

Related Content: ‘Love March’ held in New Haven for MLK Day

The Rev. Scott Marks led the congregation in a call and response that sparked a fire deep within. “We’re stronger together,” said Rev. Marks, who also leads the community action group New Haven Rising.

In the true tradition of the black church, a praise break broke out in the middle of the ceremony.

But it wasn’t just handclapping. Some of the speakers challenged the community to reflect on what the civil rights icon would say about the world’s current condition.

“He would say, ‘Is this what I went to jail for?’ one speaker questioned. ‘Is this what I marched for?'”

Related Content: Quinnipiac University professor talks about his book on Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

Then, a solemn reminder of why the principles of Dr. King still ring true, our youth.

“We are fighting, we will not stop fighting for them.”