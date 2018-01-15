Man sought after allegedly stealing 2 doorbells, 3 thermostats from Home Depot

FAIRFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — Fairfield police are looking for a man who allegedly stole two doorbells and three thermostats from a Home Depot last December.

According to police, on Dec. 12, a man took two RING wireless video doorbells and three NEST thermostats from the store without paying for them. Officials say these items are valued at $1,173.48.

Officers say the suspect handed the cashier a prepaid phone-card, bagged the items, left the store and entered into a white vehicle before fleeing the scene.

Authorities are asking anyone with information on the incident or on the suspect to contact Fairfield police.