Quinnipiac University professor talks about his book on Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

By Published:

(WTNH) — In honor of MLK Day, adjunct professor of history at Quinnipiac University, Philip Goduti, talks about his book ‘RFK and MLK: Visions of Hope.’

Goduti’s book talks about the parallel lives of Martin Luther King Jr. and Robert F. Kennedy. Their leadership helped millions of Americans recover from the assassination of John F. Kennedy and inspired hopes for a more peaceful, egalitarian society. Goduti takes in in depth look at King’s and Kennedy’s shared visions during the cultural change of 1963 through 1968.

Martin Luther King Junior, known for his ‘I Have A Dream’ speech, was the most visible spokesperson in the Civil Rights Movement. Goduti says a great deal of what King fought for still needs to be realized in the world. To fully understand King’s dream, Goduti says the nation needs to keep moving forward.

When it comes to the state of our nation in 2018, Goduti feels King would say that we have certainly made progress, but there is still more work to be done.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s