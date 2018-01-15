Quinnipiac University professor talks about his book on Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

(WTNH) — In honor of MLK Day, adjunct professor of history at Quinnipiac University, Philip Goduti, talks about his book ‘RFK and MLK: Visions of Hope.’

Goduti’s book talks about the parallel lives of Martin Luther King Jr. and Robert F. Kennedy. Their leadership helped millions of Americans recover from the assassination of John F. Kennedy and inspired hopes for a more peaceful, egalitarian society. Goduti takes in in depth look at King’s and Kennedy’s shared visions during the cultural change of 1963 through 1968.

Martin Luther King Junior, known for his ‘I Have A Dream’ speech, was the most visible spokesperson in the Civil Rights Movement. Goduti says a great deal of what King fought for still needs to be realized in the world. To fully understand King’s dream, Goduti says the nation needs to keep moving forward.

When it comes to the state of our nation in 2018, Goduti feels King would say that we have certainly made progress, but there is still more work to be done.