Rally to be held Thursday for New Fairfield father set for deportation

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A rally for a New Fairfield father who is facing deportation for the second time in six months will be held on Thursday.

CT Shoreline Indivisible and Action Together CT have announced a rally in support of 33-year-old Joel Colindres will take place in Hartford at the Abraham A. Ribicoff Federal Building at 450 Main Street.

Colindres, a native of Guatemala, came to the U.S. illegally 13 years ago. He has an American wife of seven years and two young children.

Last August, Colindres requested to stay in the U.S. with his family while his legal fight continued. That request was approved, temporarily keeping him from being deported back to Guatemala.

Colindres is now set to be deported on Jan. 31. Thursday’s rally will begin at 11:00 a.m.