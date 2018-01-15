Sandberg, Dorsey to leave the Disney board

This photo taken Sept. 20, 2017, shows the logo of theme parks "Disney" Store on the Champs Elysees Avenue in Paris, France. Facebook COO Sheryl Sandberg and Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey won't stand for re-election to the board of The Walt Disney Co. A Disney spokesperson says it has become "increasingly difficult for them to avoid conflicts relating to board matters." With Disney planning to put ESPN online and Twitter live-streaming sports like NFL football, online video is surely an area of overlap. (AP Photo/Francois Mori)

BURBANK, Calif. (AP) — Facebook COO Sheryl Sandberg and Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey will be leaving the board of The Walt Disney Co. Neither executive will stand for re-election at the company’s annual meeting in March.

A Disney spokesperson says it has become “increasingly difficult for them to avoid conflicts relating to board matters.”

File-This June 22, 2016, file photo shows Facebook Chief Operating Officer Sheryl Sandberg speaking at the American Enterprise Institute in Washington.  (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)

With Disney planning to put ESPN online, Twitter live-streaming sports like NFL football, and Facebook prioritizing live video, online video is a likely area of overlap.

File- This photo taken Nov. 19, 2015, shows Square CEO Jack Dorsey being interviewed on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange. Facebook COO Sheryl Sandberg and Twitter CEO Dorsey won’t stand for re-election to the board of The Walt Disney Co.  (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)

The pending departure of the two Disney board members was revealed in a securities filing Friday.

