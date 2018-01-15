Stretch Your Dollar: Tax deadlines you need to know

(WTNH)– It’s hard to believe, but it’s almost the IRS‘ favorite time of the year, tax time. We’re stretching your dollar with the tax deadlines you need to know about.

Time to start preparing those W-2 forms. The IRS will start accepting 2017 federal income tax returns on Monday, January 29th. But if you’re not an early-bird filer, you’ll have until Tuesday, April 17th to get yours in.

That’s because Tax Day, April 15th is on a Sunday this year and Monday, April 16th is Emancipation Day, which is a legal holiday in Washington D.C.

The IRS expects to issue most refunds within three weeks but there are exceptions.

If you expect some kind of refund because of the earned income tax credit, or additional child tax credit, those checks may not go out before mid- February, even if you file in January.

If you need more than a couple months to prepare your return, make sure you file for an automatic six month extension.

Just remember, an extension to file is not an extension to pay. You still need to pay Uncle Sam for what you owe last year by April 17th, if you want to avoid late fees.

