Bracing for another round of winter weather

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH)–We’ve been here before, done this drill, but you have to be ready for when Old Man Winter and Mother Nature team up against Connecticut.

Traffic is buzzing along I-84 tonight. There is no calm before the storm. The Department of Transportation has trucks filled with salt, and people are running around making sure they have everything they need before the first flakes starts to fly.

Travis Gibson owns a rear wheel drive car, so he has to be prepared.

“I’m hoping that I don’t have to go to work tomorrow, but in the case that I do, I’m already prepared,” he said. “I have a shovel in the car, I have my scraper, and I have a bag of salt just in case I need it for anything.”

For those people who hire a plow truck, Dick Beaupre says he is also stocking up, fueling up, and resting up.

“We are ready, I’m all rested up ready to plow. Let it come, we are ready to take care of it.”

So tonight as the plow trucks sit idle, and hopefully the drivers are home in bed getting some sleep for the early morning storm, there is an advantage to that really warm day where there was that sloppy, slushy, nasty flooding. The snow piles are small, which means for Beaupre, there is more room in the parking lot for them to store the new snow.

“Much much easier, much easier when it’s all piled up it’s hard to plow,” he said.

While this winter has already had brutal cold blowing drifting snow and ice jams, Travis Gibson leaves us with this thought as we are only halfway through.

“My mom always said anytime you see snow on the ground, it’s just waiting on more to come,” he said.

The plow guys we talked to say the timing of the storm is their biggest concern, trying to plowed during rush hour, not an easy thing to do.