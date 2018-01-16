Bradley Airport seeing some cancellations for Wednesday flights due to snow

Related Coverage International airline ends service at Bradley International

WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn. (WTNH)–Bradley Airport says it is keeping a close watch on Wednesday’s snow forecast. Some airlines have started readjusting their schedules, and there are a small number of storm-related cancellations for Wednesday morning.

Passengers are advised to check with their airline on their individual flight itineraries and any potential rebooking options before heading to the airport.

Real time flight status updates are available on Bradley’s website, www.flybdl.org. Twitter users can also receive automated updates by tweeting their flight number to @BDLFlightInfo.

