NEWINGTON, Conn. (WTNH)– The Connecticut Department Of Transportation wants to hear from you on Tuesday.

The DOT has just released its ‘long-range transportation plan‘ list of the projects in the state slated to be funded over the next four years.

Now, officials want to know what you think about that list, what should be on it, or off of it.

Two meetings are set for DOT headquarters in Newington. The first starts at 12:30 p.m. and the second at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday night.