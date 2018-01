SAN FRANCISCO (WTNH) — A daring rescue in The Golden State saved a dog’s life.

A dog was rescued from a cliff in San Francisco!

Rescue crews rappelled down the cliff to attach a harness to the dog.

They then hoisted the furry friend back up the steep cliff to safety.

Officials say that the dog is believed to be okay.

There has been no word yet on how the dog got into that jam or who it belongs to. Officials say it was wearing a collar.