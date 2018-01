DERBY, Conn. (WTNH)–A piece of history along Route 34 in Derby is now just that–history. The Derby Feed Grain Tower was demolished on Wednesday afternoon.

With a loud crash to the ground, the old tower was brought down, as you can see in the video above. It was the last thing remaining from a century-old store that served local farmers, gardeners and bakers.

Markanthony Izzo of Derby shared the video he took from the demolition site with News 8.

Watch it above.