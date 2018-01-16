How Connecticut’s emergency response system works

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)– Over the weekend, Hawaiians received a false alert of missile attack on their cell phones. Hawaii officials say the alert was sent when someone hit the wrong button during a shift change. It took emergency management officials 30 minutes to issue a correction.

“I would be very concerned and thinking obviously I don’t expect the message would be false,” said Michael Satalino.

Our state and local officials are well-trained on the system and only a select number of people have access to it, according to Rick Fontana, who serves as Emergency Operations Deputy Director in New Haven.

“It’s only people who have been trained, trained and retrained when to push that button. Because really it is a button that says send now,” Fontana said.

Both the state and the city of New Haven use the same Everbridge platform for emergency and non-emergency notifications.

Fontana showed NEWS8 how the system works.

He said, “This was a notification that went out due to an officer involved shooting. Officers were fired upon and we immediately sent a message out to the area to 1,140 people that shelter in place there is an active scene.”

Alerts can go out quickly. They’re also able to stop sending the messages. “You could stop the broadcast midstream but you can also send out a follow up to that within seconds,” he said.

Some people in New Haven said they get alerts from the city and state. Duc Nguyen added, “I think it should be very useful for personal information that’s needed.”

“I will pay attention and acknowledge what it is saying or telling me to do,” said Satalino.

“What you don’t want is someone getting that message and not paying any attention to it thinking it is another false alarm,” Fontana said.

