Ice jam creating huge problems for residents along Connecticut River

HIGGANUM, Conn. (WTNH)–Several homes along Landing Road in the Higganum section of East Haddam have sustained minor to moderate damage from ice boulders drifting ashore.

Residents have “go bags” in case they have to evacuate.

There is also flooding from the ice jam.

Ice was also causing issues along the Connecticut River in East Haddam earlier Tuesday as ice moved its way past the historic Goodspeed Opera House.

“It’s pretty amazing to see what mother nature can do,” said Paul Roth of Bethany.