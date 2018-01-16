Ice jams cause flooding concerns near Connecticut River

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (WTNH)– Frozen flood waters are threatening the area near the Connecticut River in Middletown.

At Harbor Park, the icy, slushy mess is taking up half of the parking lot there. This all came out of the Connecticut River, and back there in the dark you can just make out the ice flowing by. It’s moving pretty fast, and that’s good because it means we’re not seeing any ice dams like on the Housatonic causing all that trouble in the town of Kent. Ice dams are a concern, however.

Cont’d .. We prefer to err on the side of caution, so Kent Center School will be closed on Tuesday. HVRHS students who are unable to travel to the school due to potential danger on the roads will be excused, please call the high school in the morning. 2/2 pic.twitter.com/Yg5UL7H7HY — Rep. Brian M. Ohler (@BrianOhler) January 16, 2018

Related: Ice jams in Kent trigger local state of emergency

Part of Harbor Park in #Middletown is under water right now, as the Coast Guard monitors the Connecticut River for ice dams that could cause far worse flooding. #WTNHweather pic.twitter.com/K5z4dnDvoW — Kent Pierce (@kentpierce8) January 16, 2018

Through the magic of television, let me take you about 15 miles downriver to the bridge by the Goodspeed Opera House. That’s a narrow spot in the river, that’s why they built the bridge there. But it also means it’s a spot where these mini icebergs can get wedged together and block the water flow.

Related Content: How ice jams form

A few miles south of that, the Coast Guard has an ice breaking cutter in the water. We’re told it’s in Essex right now. I assume it’s the Bollard, that’s the ice breaker that usually keep the Connecticut River navigable during the winter so oil deliveries can get as far north as Middletown. If the ice starts to stack up and form a dam, the Bollard can clear it out.

Related Content: Ice jams cause flooding concerns, road closure

So hopefully the River will keep flowing. The flooding we are seeing here, it’s not due to ice. Just the opposite. The warm weather last week melted a lot of snow and ice, and we had all that rain, so what we’re seeing in the parking lot here is just from the amount of water in the river, not from the river getting jammed up.