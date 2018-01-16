Malloy selects Saadi as Veterans Affairs Commissioner

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut Governor Dannel Malloy announced Tuesday his nomination for the new Commissioner of the Connecticut Department of Veterans Affairs (DVA).

Malloy has nominated Danbury native Thomas Saadi to serve as Commissioner. Saadi, who is also a Major in the U.S. Army Reserve serving with the 411th Civil Affairs Batallion, has been serving as Acting Commissioner of DVA since October 2017.

According to a news release from Governor Malloy’s office, Saadi joined the Connecticut Department of Veterans Affairs in May of 2015, first as its General Counsel and then as Chief of Staff. Prior to those roles, Saadi served as an Assistant Attorney General and Special Prosecutor, during which he was responsible for litigating numerous cases and supervising investigations to stop false and deceptive practices and recover funds for the State of Connecticut.

“Our veterans, active duty military personnel, and their families can face significant challenges, and it is the responsibility of state government to ensure that they have access to the resources and tools they need, whether they are currently serving, just returned from deployment, or finished their service years ago,” Governor Malloy said. “Our veterans have worked to ensure that we continue enjoying the freedoms we are blessed to have day in and day out, and it is important that we honor them by ensuring support is there for them when they need it the most. Tom’s experience in the U.S. Army Reserve, coupled with his years of service in state government serving veterans, will continue to be a benefit at the agency, and I thank him for accepting the nomination.”

Upon accepting the nomination, Saadi said he looks forward to ‘serving those who served’ in this new role.

“I want to thank Governor Malloy for his confidence in first appointing me Acting Commissioner of the Department of Veterans Affairs and now nominating me for the position of Commissioner,” Saadi said. “It has been and honor for me to be part of a great team at the department, and to work with our statewide veteran organizations, the DVA Board of Trustees, state and federal partners, and our volunteers in our collective mission of ‘serving those who served.’ I look forward to continuing this mission as Commissioner and to serving our veterans and service members with compassion and professionalism.”