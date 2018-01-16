New Haven Police search for vehicle involved in hit and run

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — New Haven Police are investigating after a man was injured in a hit and run accident on Tuesday morning.

Around 5:00 a.m., New Haven Police responded to Farren Avenue on reports of a pedestrian struck.

Officers told News 8 that a male victim sustained an injury to his leg and the vehicle left the scene. The victim was transported to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Police are now searching for the vehicle involved in this incident.

If you have any information to add to this investigation, please contact the New Haven Police Department at (203)946-6316.

News 8 will update this story as it develops.