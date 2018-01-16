Number of Shoreline East trains to be replaced by bus service Wednesday

A Shore Line East trolley. (WTNH- File)

(WTNH)–Shoreline East has announced that a number of its trains will be replaced by bus service on Wednesday morning. This comes after a number of delays and cancellations over the last two weeks.

Shoreline East sent out these alerts via Twitter on Tuesday night:

The service has experienced what it has called “frequent and unexpected train delays and cancellations” over the past few weeks.

“There are a number of reasons why train service has not been reliable. The recent extreme weather conditions have worsened the reliability of the locomotives, many of which are more than 25 years old,” a release from the Department of Transportation read.

“Customers deserve better. They pay good money to ride the service,” said Richard Andreski who is the Bureau Chief of Public Transportation for the state. He said frigid weather froze up service.

“Weather is a factor. They’re also old and less reliable,” said Andreski.

While some of their trains are getting repaired, others are getting upgrades. That’s what Andreski told riders on Tuesday as he traveled to different platforms. When I asked if customers would be compensated, he dropped another bombshell.

Andreski said, “We are considering possible adjustments or compensation, but we’re also about to announce a proposed fare increase.” He continued, “I’m not satisfied with the quality of service and keep working on getting service back to full strength.”

