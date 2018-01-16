One mile-long ice jam plagues Kent

KENT, Conn. (WTNH) — Mother nature is dealing the town of Kent an uncertain hand.

You can hear the water running underneath a massive one mile-long ice jam along the Housatonic River.

With another 10 inches of snow possibly on the way overnight, it’s anyone’s guess as to when the jam will break.

22 homes now lie in flood-prone areas, and the ice jam’s uncertainty threatens the town of Kent as well as the towns downstream.

Related Content: Ice jams in Kent trigger local state of emergency

5,000 sand bags, flat-bottomed boats and a homeland security trailer were brought into the town as an incident command team sets up shop in town.

“What this incident management team is doing is constantly monitoring, constantly planning,” explained Rep. Brian Ohler.

Marlene and Austin Kelly drove from Goshen to see the natural phenomenon they say is once in a lifetime.

“Just beautiful, amazing. I know it’s hard on the people around here but it’s beautiful,” they explained.

Related Content: How ice jams form

They know the reality of what kind of havoc this ice jam could do.

James Klevan of Watertown had his drone out, taking aerial footage from above.

“It’s amazing to see how large of an area is covered in ice,” he remarked.

“I know some questions have been posed about a crane a wrecking ball and I’m not saying no,” Rep. Ohler said.

Now, all eyes turn to Sunday into Monday as a potential for movement along the river and with it, possible, widespread flooding.

Web Extra: View drone footage of Kent and the Housatonic River (Video Courtesy: Sandy Schupper at Brookfield Photographer)