PD: 5 men arrested in online underage sex sting

From left to right: Gregorio Diaz, Sergio Bordonaro, Marvin Dunkley, Robert Prece, and Kevin Millen. (Photo: Guilford police)

GUILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Police say five men have been arrested in an online underage sex sting operation.

Operation “Not in my Town” is a collaborative effort between Guilford police, the New Haven State’s Attorney and the Veterans for Child Rescue Foundation.

Police arrested 24-year-old Gregorio Diaz, 30-year-old Robert Prece, and 41-year-old Marvin Dunkley, all of New Haven. 44-year-old Kevin Millen of Ellington and 29-year-old Sergio Bordonaro of Boston, Mass were also arrested.

Officials say the men had gone online using various social media applications and arranged “sexual liaisons” with fictional children.

All five are facing charges of Criminal Attempt to Commit Sexual Assault in the 2nd Degree and Criminal Attempt to Commit Risk of Injury.

