PD: ‘Suspicious vehicle’ leads to drug bust in South Windsor

SOUTH WINDSOR, Conn. (WTNH) — A man is facing charges after police say they located drugs inside of his vehicle.

According to South Windsor police, on Tuesday morning around 3:00 a.m., officers located a “suspicious vehicle” on Vibert Road near the Connecticut River.

Allegedly, the vehicle was covered in mud and the operator stated he was driving on farmland near the river.

Officers say the smell of marijuana led to a vehicle search.

According to police, approximately three ounces of heroin, marijuana and an unspecific amount of cash were found inside of the vehicle.

The man allegedly admitted to selling drugs to make money. Police then arrested 37-year-old Luis Arriaga of New Britain.

He is facing a number of charges, including Possession of Narcotics With Intent to Sell and Operation of a Drug Factory.

He was held on a $150,000 surety bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday.