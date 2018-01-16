Police on scene of hit-and-run in Hartford

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH)–Hartford police are investigating a hit-and-run crash with two victims, one of whom has died. The accident happened on Vine Street.

The ages of the victims are unknown at this point, but police believe they are in their twenties. One was pronounced dead. The other has been taken to a local hospital.

Police have closed Vine Street while they investigate.

Police said they have found the car likely involved in the crash.

Major Crimes is assisting with the investigation.

