Tips on selecting an assisted living facility

(WTNH) — If you are considering assisted living for you or a loved one, the decision can be overwhelming. Jennifer Cavallaro, President of One Macdonough Place in Middletown, shares her tips on how to make the process a little less stressful.

First, do your research so you can be an informed decision maker. Tour several communities, and ask questions. Second, remember that not all assisted livings are created equal, particularly in terms of what is included in their monthly fee.

Learn how each community cares for its residents.What services are available, who provides them and is someone available to help around the clock—or just during business hours? Does the community have its own nursing staff or do other agencies provide those services? At One MacDonough Place in Middletown, residents receive customized, personal care to help them maintain their independence. Assistance is available for activities for daily living, including medication management and help with dressing or bathing.

Ask what is included.At One MacDonough Place, residents live in private apartments that include bathrooms and small kitchenettes. Included in the rent are three meals each day, weekly laundry and linen service and light housekeeping, scheduled transportation and up to 50 minutes a day of personal care services. Most assisted living communities offer similar amenities. The difference: the cost. Ask each community you visit, about their community fees, levels of care and average annual rent increases.

Pay attention to the activities offered.One MacDonough Place offers a wide variety of activities, including daily exercise programs, gardening, painting and poetry writing and bingo. As you look at the offerings available, think about whether you, or your loved one, would participate.

Ask about short-term stays as needed.While those who live at assisted living communities are often considered permanent residents, these communities can sometimes be a quick stop for older adults who are recovering from surgery or who need a safe place to stay for a short period of time. If this is what you are looking for, be sure to ask whether a community welcomes short-term guests and for how long. Also, ask if they receive the same benefits that permanent residents enjoy.

Notice what the culture is like at each community you visit. Is it a more formal atmosphere? Are residents socializing, more mobile and having fun, and how are residents and staff interacting? Would you, or your loved one, be more comfortable in a smaller community where you can get to know everyone, or is a more lavish, populated environment preferred? Are there special treats involved? One MacDonough Place is known for its delicious cookies, and it always offers them to guests! At the end of each tour, consider your observations. Does the community feel like home?

Narrow down your choices.After you do your research, it is important to select your top two or three assisted living communities. This will make it easier to decide, especially if you are doing the research for someone else.

One MacDonough Place is a nonprofit assisted living community located in Middletown. It is owned by Middlesex Hospital and is home to both short- and long-term residents.

For more information about One MacDonough Place, visit onemacdonoughplace.org