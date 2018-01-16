Valley United Way hosting Great Gatsby Galla to benefit Valley Food Insecurity

By Published: Updated:

(WTNH) — The Valley United Way is holding it’s upcoming winter fundraiser with a Great Gatsby theme.

The exciting and elegant event is based upon the epic novel by F. Scott Fitzgerald: The Great Gatsby. Guests will be dressed in 1920’s attire and can participate in a costume contest.

A sumptuous dinner includes starters such as fried calamari, crab stuffed mushrooms, pastry puffs with spinach, as well as main courses and side dishes including mouth-watering carving stations of salmon, beef, chicken and potatoes, pastas, and salads. Bottles of wine will be provided at each table and a cash bar will be open throughout the evening.

There will be a live and silent Auction, door prizes, and valet parking!  As part of the live auction, guests could win a chance to visit the News 8 studio and have breakfast with their favorite news team.

Professional Dancer, Kristen Prall, owner of studio “Art in Motion” will perform as well.

The event takes place Saturday, January 20, at the Villa Bianca in Seymour, beginning at 5:30pm. The galla benefits Valley food insecurity. Tickets are $90 per person and can be purchased on www.valleyunitedway.org.

The Valley United Way is a leading philanthropic organization serving the towns of Ansonia, Derby, Oxford, Seymour and Shelton. Their mission is to improve lives by mobilizing the caring power of the community through philanthropy, volunteerism and collaboration.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s