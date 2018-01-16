Valley United Way hosting Great Gatsby Galla to benefit Valley Food Insecurity

(WTNH) — The Valley United Way is holding it’s upcoming winter fundraiser with a Great Gatsby theme.

The exciting and elegant event is based upon the epic novel by F. Scott Fitzgerald: The Great Gatsby. Guests will be dressed in 1920’s attire and can participate in a costume contest.

A sumptuous dinner includes starters such as fried calamari, crab stuffed mushrooms, pastry puffs with spinach, as well as main courses and side dishes including mouth-watering carving stations of salmon, beef, chicken and potatoes, pastas, and salads. Bottles of wine will be provided at each table and a cash bar will be open throughout the evening.

There will be a live and silent Auction, door prizes, and valet parking! As part of the live auction, guests could win a chance to visit the News 8 studio and have breakfast with their favorite news team.

Professional Dancer, Kristen Prall, owner of studio “Art in Motion” will perform as well.

The event takes place Saturday, January 20, at the Villa Bianca in Seymour, beginning at 5:30pm. The galla benefits Valley food insecurity. Tickets are $90 per person and can be purchased on www.valleyunitedway.org.

The Valley United Way is a leading philanthropic organization serving the towns of Ansonia, Derby, Oxford, Seymour and Shelton. Their mission is to improve lives by mobilizing the caring power of the community through philanthropy, volunteerism and collaboration.