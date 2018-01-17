1 firefighter hurt in New Britain blaze

NEW BRITAIN, Conn. (WTNH) — A blaze in New Britain that left one firefighter injured is now under investigation.

According to the New Britain Fire Department, a fire broke out at a vacant building located at 42 Connerton Street around 10:20 p.m. Tuesday night.

Crews fought the fire inside of the three story building as the structure suffered a total roof collapse and substantial interior damage.

One firefighter was injured while on scene and was transported to a hospital. The severity of that firefighter’s injuries is not known at this time.

Officials worked through the night and the fire was placed under control around 6:00 a.m. Wednesday morning.

The cause of the fire is not known at this time.