2 arrested in Norwalk drug bust

NORWALK, Conn. (WTNH) — Two men are facing charges after an alleged drug bust in Norwalk.

Police say over a three-month period, investigators made three controlled purchases of crack cocaine from 49-year-old Christoper Macdow and 48-year-old Scott Kostrna, both of Norwalk.

On Tuesday, officials executed search and seizure warrants at a residence on Charcoal Road.

Police say they located more than 300 grams of both cocaine and marijuana packaged for sale.

According to police, a twelve-foot trailer that was stolen out of Milford in February, 2017 was also found parked on the property. The trailer allegedly contained tools and other power equipment.

Officials located and arrested Macdow and Kostrna inside of the residence.

They are facing several charges, including four counts of Sale of Narcotics and Operating a Drug Factory.

Both men are being held on $365,000 bonds.