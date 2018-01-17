Aden Hotchkiss scores four goals, Xavier routs Simsbury, 6-2

(WTNH)–In high school hockey, Xavier of Middletown was all over Simsbury tonight.

Aden Hotchkiss scored the first goal off the rebound. He got the second one, too, and it was 2-0 Xavier.

Later in the game, the Falcons were already on the power play. They took a two-man advantage, and make it hurt.

Hotchkiss works the back of the net. He’s got a hat trick. 3-0 Falcons.

He wasn’t done. Off the turnover, he’s got a lot of room to work.

Hotchkiss scored four goals in the game.

The Falcons win, 6-2 the final.