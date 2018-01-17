Avoiding the nurse’s office this time of year

HIGGANUM, Conn. (WTNH) – Harsh winds and bitter temperatures are a tough combination especially among the most vulnerable.

“This cold and dry weather that we’ve been having for such a long period of time can always cause health nuances that kids aren’t use to,” says Linda Kaufman.

Prompting many to head to the nurse’s office.

Linda is the School Nurse Supervisor who oversees the five schools in Haddam and Killingworth.

She says, “Every season brings its own, its own complex of things that we see in the health offices.”

In harsh wintry conditions, school nurses see an increase in dry skin related issues.

“If their skin is dry and they are itchy,” says Linda, “then they are going to be focused on that itchy skin in the classroom instead of the lesson that’s being taught.”

So have plenty of lotion and lip balm handy, “If you have dry skin, it leaves an avenue to bacteria, to get into those little cracks, can cause a problem.”

Be sure sensitive skin areas like hands and ears are covered. Oh and don’t forget the sunscreen.

She says, “The snow is a great reflector of the sun. So kids are just at risk for sun issues during the winter time as they are in the summer time.”

This is the time of year kids are reminded of the no touch zone.

“Don’t touch you nose, don’t touch your mouth with your fingers because those are areas where bacteria can enter the body or viruses can enter the body and cause a more serious problem for the child,” says Linda.

A group of young eagle watchers- taking part in a Manchester Youth Service Bureau program — well prepared for this outing.

“They dress in layers, they take their coats off when they get back in the car, they put them back on when they get out of the car so that there’s not that constant temperature change,” says

Heather Wlochowski, who is in charge.

But she says youngsters still need convincing, “No they don’t listen. Laughs. They don’t listen but you know what they do a really good job with when you really tell them the reason why and I think that’s what’s really important about it – is making sure they understand why we are asking them to do what they are doing.”

Kids do need more guidance, especially the younger ones. So Linda Kaufman recommends, if you think your child is not feeling well and should stay home, ask open ended questions, not those yes or no questions.

It may save you from getting that call from the school nurse.