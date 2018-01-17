Connecticut State Police release statistics regarding Wednesday’s snow

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (WTNH)– The Connecticut State Police have released statewide activity statistics regarding Wednesday morning’s winter weather.

Troopers say on January 17th from 12 a.m. until 10 a.m., there were 539 calls for service.

There were 38 accidents with no injuries reported, but four accidents where there were injuries sustained. Thankfully, there were no fatalities.

Additionally, during the storm there were no D.U.I. arrests made.

Lastly, State Police received 38 calls for motorist assists.