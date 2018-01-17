Escaped Enfield prisoner caught in Georgia

(WTNH)–An escaped Enfield prisoner has been caught in Canton, Ga.

25-year-old Jerry Mercado escaped from the Carl Robinson Correctional Facility back on Jan. 7.

He is a convicted burglar who was serving a state sentence at the Enfield facility.

The US Marshal’s office confirmed that he was captured on Wednesday, saying a tip led police in Georgia to his location at a local gas station.

Police say Mercado made a phone call on Wednesday morning at a Chevron Gas Station.

The store clerk called police around 4:15 p.m. confirming that Mercado was back in the store. Officials say they responded to the area and Mercado was arrested without incident.

Authorities say he will now be transported to the Northern Correctional Institution where he will be referred for placement on the “highest level of supervision.”

Officials were offering a cash reward of up to $2,500 for information leading to Mercado’s arrest.