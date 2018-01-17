Flu season worst it’s been in years

(WTNH)–The flu virus is spreading so fast across the country, the CDC today called off a meeting on nuclear preparedness to hold an emergency meeting on the flu. You don’t have to tell that to Dan Collins of West Hartford.

“This year me and my wife got it at the same time, the flu and we lost a week of work,” Collins said.

Across the state across the country the flu burning like wildfire through schools and the workplace. Dr. Virginia Bieluch specializes in infectious diseases at the Hospital of Central Connecticut.

“Influenza is widespread and just about every state, last I heard only Hawaii didn’t have widespread influenza.”

They are treating about a half a dozen to a dozen cases at the Hospital of Central Connecticut, and there are even people in the ICU fighting the virus. The state health department reports flu cases are way up from last year. Collins says the flu was absolutely miserable.

“My wife’s turned into pneumonia so it was worse for her than it was for me, we did not get our flu shots, get your flu shots,” Collins said.

If you haven’t gotten the flu shot already, there is still time and it’s a good idea. Dr. Bieluch says even though it is not 100% effective, if you do get the flu shot especially if you were in the high-risk category, if you get the flu it can keep you from getting a more serious case and even keep you out of the hospital.”

“We do know that the influenza vaccine, even if you get the flu, can prevent you from getting hospitalized or even more serious complications.”

On top of getting your flu shot, wash your hands, stay home if you’re sick, and try not to touch your face, that is how the germs get into your body, through your eyes nose and mouth.