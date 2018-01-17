Highlights: New Haven edges Merrimack, 77-75, for fourth straight win

WEST HAVEN, Conn. – Six straight games with 20-plus for senior point Danny Upchurch (Bridgeport, Conn./Notre Dame Catholic) as he led the University of New Haven men’s basketball team (10-6, 7-4 NE10) to its fourth-straight victory, defeating the previously 9-2 in the Northeast-10 Merrimack Warriors 77-75 on Wednesday night at Charger Gymnasium.

Upchurch was one of three players for New Haven to finish in double figures, joined by sophomores Elijah Bailey (Freeport, N.Y./The Hotchkiss School) and Roy Kane, Jr. (Norwalk, Conn./Norwalk) who finished with 17 and 12 points, respectively. Senior Mihailo Vasic (Novi Sad, Serbia) finished just shy of double figures with nine points, while three other players contributed on the offensive end.

As a team, New Haven finished the game shooting 45.9 percent from the field (28-of-61). Including in the Chargers 28 total field goals were a dozen from beyond the three point arc, nine of which came in the opening half as Upchurch and Bailey combined to shoot 7-of-9 from long range in the first 20 minutes alone.

The Blue and Gold also added nine point at the free throw line, including the first of two for Upchurch with four seconds remaining, however the Warriors were unable to get the ball over midcourt on the final possession leading to the Chargers victory.

New Haven also finished the game with a 34-27 advantage on the boards, led by Felizor who pulled in a season-high 12 rebounds. Kane and Upchurch followed with six and five rebounds, respectively. Included in the Chargers 34 total rebounds were 13 on the offensive end, as the Blue and Gold turned those into 11 second chance points.

