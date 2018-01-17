Ice jams causing flooding, concerns for homeowners on Connecticut River

HIGGANUM, Conn. (WTNH)– Twenty-four hours after News 8 showed you massive ice boulders destroying property along the Connecticut River in Higganum, we went back to hear from neighbors about their next big worry–when the ice starts melting.

“If it goes up literally another inch, my basement is full of water,” said homeowner Tim Teran. “Other than Irene, this is the highest I’ve ever seen it.”

Teran said he launched a pre-emptive strike by stacking sandbags around his basement door.

“This could really be a problem,” Teran said.

Now, he’s hoping to escape without having to evacuate or become submerged.

“I won’t have to evacuate, but I’m sure as hell going to have to move things around,” he said.