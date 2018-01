EAST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)

East Haven senior Kylie Schlottman became the Yellow Jackets all-time leading scorer in girls basketball on Thursday with a 59-43 win over Wilbur Cross..

Schlottman needed 8 points, she scored 21, to pass the great Sue Crisafi who’s scoring mark stood for 38 years.

Schlottman now has 1,432 career points.