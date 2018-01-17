Man sent to prison for biting off chunk of wife’s nose

By Published:

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut man who bit off a chunk of his wife’s nose, permanently disfiguring her, has been sent to prison for more than six years.

The Hartford Court reports that 55-year-old Rodwell Clay was sentenced Tuesday after pleading under the Alford doctrine to a first-degree assault charge. That means while he does not agree with all the state’s allegations, he acknowledges there is enough evidence to convict.

Prosecutors say Clay bit his wife in their Bloomfield home in August 2015. The couple has since divorced and the victim says she wants nothing to do with Clay.

Clay told the judge he still loves the victim, but apologized only after being prompted by his attorney.

Clay was sentenced to 15 years in prison, with 6 ½ to serve, and three years’ probation.

___

Information from: Hartford Courant, http://www.courant.com

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Related Posts

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s