New London considers ‘Pay As You Throw’

(WTNH/ Tina Detelj)

NEW LONDON, Conn. (WTNH) — City residents will hear about a new way they could save money on their trash collection.

A Public Information Forum will be held Wednesday night at the Science and Technology Magnet High School to explain how a Pay As You Throw (PAYT) trash collection system works, including its potential to reduce trash and disposal costs for the City.

In February 2017, the City Council approved the City applying for two grants from Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection to pay for a study of a PAYT system and potential implementation by the City of New London. In September, the City was awarded $54,000 in grants from DEEP.

According to the Environmental Protection Agency’s website, in communities with pay-as-you-throw programs (also known as unit pricing or variable-rate pricing), residents are charged for the collection of municipal solid waste—ordinary household trash—based on the amount they throw away. This creates a direct economic incentive to recycle more and to generate less waste.

Traditionally, residents pay for waste collection through property taxes or a fixed fee, regardless of how much—or how little—trash they generate. Pay-As-You-throw (PAYT) breaks with tradition by treating trash services just like electricity, gas, and other utilities. Households pay a variable rate depending on the amount of service they use.

The EPA says most communities with PAYT charge residents a fee for each bag or can of waste they generate. In a small number of communities, residents are billed based on the weight of their trash. Either way, these programs are simple and fair. The less individuals throw away, the less they pay.

The Public Information Forum begins at 6 p.m.

