Norwalk business wants to pay you for posting on social media

(WTNH)–It’s called Sigg-Pay and it’s being rolled out in March. The founder behind this social media marketing strategy is Brian Fuller. His idea is to pay you for your posts on Facebook, Twitter, Snapchat and Instagram.

All of this is centered around helping small businesses in the state. Fuller explains the strategy about nano-influencers on this edition of “Nyberg.”

“What we’re doing is taking the every day social media user, and we’re turning them into paid marketers for businesses in their community,” Fuller said. “We’re taking someone who doesn’t necessarily have a massive following, and we’re giving them an opportunity to create a revenue stream for themselves by doing the same things they do every day for free.”

Fuller says a several-day online campaign can be as little as $25 for the small business trying to get some traction. Influencers can make anywhere from $20 to $200 per campaign.

