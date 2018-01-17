Ex-Connecticut governor in halfway house after prison stint

Former Connecticut Gov. John G. Rowland arrives at federal court in New Haven, Conn., Sept. 18, 2014. (AP Photo/Jessica Hill)

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Federal prison officials say former Connecticut Gov. John G. Rowland has been transferred from a Pennsylvania prison to a halfway house to finish his sentence for campaign fraud, conspiracy and obstruction of justice.

The 60-year-old Republican was expected to be released May 27, nearly a year early from his 30-month sentence.

The Bureau of Prisons announced Wednesday that Rowland was released from the minimum-security federal prison camp in Lewisburg, Pennsylvania. Officials declined to release the location of the halfway house, citing privacy reasons.

Rowland was previously convicted in a public corruption scandal that forced him to resign from the governorship in 2004 and sent him to prison for 10 months.

Rowland was convicted in 2014 of plotting to hide political consulting roles through sham contracts in two failed congressional campaigns.

 

