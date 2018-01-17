PD: 2 juveniles attempt to steal car from Trumbull gym parking lot

Related Coverage Norwalk police searching for car burglary suspect

TRUMBULL, Conn. (WTNH) — Two juveniles are facing charges after allegedly attempting to steal a vehicle from a local gym parking lot in Trumbull.

According to police, on Monday around 5:30 p.m., two suspects from Derby entered the parking lot of L.A. Fitness located at the Westfield Mall.

Officials say one of the suspects entered the gym and took a victim’s car keys from an unlocked locker.

Police say an officer observed the suspects “acting suspiciously” in the parking lot while allegedly attempting to match the keys to the vehicle. The two were arrested a short time later.

The juveniles have been charged with Larceny in the 6th Degree and Criminal Attempt at Larceny in the 3rd Degree, among other charges. They are scheduled for a court appearance on Jan. 26.

Authorities say there have been eight vehicle thefts from L.A. Fitness in the past several weeks and are reminding gym users to keep their keys and valuables in a secure location at all times.