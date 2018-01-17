PD: Driver sought in rollover crash

HEBRON, Conn. (WTNH) — A driver who police say struck a vehicle and caused it to rollover is being sought by police.

According to Connecticut State Police, on Wednesday, a blue, mid-2000’s Chevrolet SUV struck another vehicle on East Street.

Police say the driver of the Chevrolet fled the scene after the crash.

There has been no word on any injuries at this time.

A description of the driver police are searching for was not available.

News 8 will update this story with more information as it becomes available.