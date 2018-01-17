PD: Driver sought in rollover crash

By Published: Updated:
Police say this vehicle was struck by a blue Chevrolet SUV. The driver of that SUV is being sought by police. (Photo: Connecticut State Police)

HEBRON, Conn. (WTNH) — A driver who police say struck a vehicle and caused it to rollover is being sought by police.

According to Connecticut State Police, on Wednesday, a blue, mid-2000’s Chevrolet SUV struck another vehicle on East Street.

Police say the driver of the Chevrolet fled the scene after the crash.

There has been no word on any injuries at this time.

A description of the driver police are searching for was not available.

News 8 will update this story with more information as it becomes available.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s