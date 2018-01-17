Report reveals hunger is getting worse in New Haven

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Startling new numbers reveal how many residents in New Haven are not getting enough to eat. According to a report on hunger in New Haven, 22 percent of people are food insecure or hungry, meaning they don’t have enough food to get through the month.

Kimberly Hart lives in New Haven and is food insecure. She doesn’t always have enough money to buy food for herself and her teenage son. Sometimes she needs to go to a food pantry for help.

“At one time I would only have to go toward the end of the month,” Hart said. “But now I find myself going all throughout the month.”

She’s not alone. Many emergency food providers have noticed the problem is getting worse, since they’re now having to feed more and more people. Though this is happening all over the city, it’s especially concerning for some populations.

“Even more distressing in those six low income neighborhoods, among the Latino and Hispanic population, it skyrocketed to 50 percent,” said Alycia Santilli, Director of the Community Alliance for Research and Engagement at Southern Connecticut State University and co-author of the report.

Many of the people going hungry are children. The statistics also include people with jobs. In some populations one in three working people aren’t getting enough to eat.

“People are working. I think there’s often this misconception that people aren’t working and they’re kind of lazy, and that’s not true,” Santilli said.

Hart says work is part of the problem. She’s now an advocate, working to make sure no one in New Haven has to go hungry.

“If we had livable wage paying jobs we wouldn’t need the SNAP benefits,” Hart said. “We wouldn’t need the food pantries.”

The New Haven Board of Education is considering serving dinner at more schools. The report’s authors say kids can currently get dinner in three schools, and that may be expended to seven by March.